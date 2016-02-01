Swarajya Magazine
Magazine
How Data Analytics Can Help Modi Government Catch The Demons Of DeMo
Aashish Chandorkar
The IAF Fleet Needs Rejuvenating, And Needs It Now
Why Budget 2017-18 Will Be Unique, Maybe The First And Last Of Its Kind
How Himanta Biswa Sarma Can Change Electoral Fortunes Of BJP In Manipur
Featured Articles
Rama In The Museum And Real Life
Vamsee Juluri
Demonetisation: Latest RBI Data Reveals That Over Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Has Not Returned To Banks
Muthuraman
Solid Research And Treasure Of Original References In Uday Kulkarni’s ‘The Era Of Baji Rao’
Amit Paranjape
The Mamata Meltdown: How Didi’s Hyper-Histrionics Are Denting Her Own Image
Suhas
How Much Longer Will India’s Rape Laws Not Recognise That Men Could Be Victims Too?
Srikanth Ramakrishnan
In The Name Of Secularism: Why It’s Difficult To Separate Church From Politics In India
Aravindan Neelakandan
“Rs 100 Crore From The Govt If You Get The Nobel Prize” Is Not How You Get One
Gautam Desiraju
Why India Is Not A Great Power
Jaideep A. Prabhu
Om Puri: The Angrier Young Man
Gautam Chintamani
2017 Wishlist: How We Can Transform India With These 5 Big Doable Tasks That Cost Only 1% Of GDP
Dr Jayaprakash Narayan
2017 Wishlist: Mr Modi, Start An Intellectual Assault On Victorian Underpinnings Of Bureaucracy
TCA Srinivasa Raghavan
2017 Wishlist: 10 Things We Wish The Modi Govt Does This Year To Enhance National Security
Syed Ata Hasnain
2017 Wishlist: Getting Our Cinema Out Of Dumbing-Down Pit And Making Films That Connect
Vivek Agnihotri
2017 Wishlist: Five Critical Reforms To Dramatically Improve The Quality Of Our School Education
Ashish Dhawan
2017 Wishlist: Five Things We Wish To See Happening For Women This Year
Jaya Jaitly
Politics
Left-Libs Didn’t Protest Much When Rajiv Gandhi Wanted To Make Singing The National Anthem Compulsory
How Himanta Biswa Sarma Can Change Electoral Fortunes Of BJP In Manipur
The Mamata Meltdown: How Didi’s Hyper-Histrionics Are Denting Her Own Image
In The Name Of Secularism: Why It’s Difficult To Separate Church From Politics In India
Economy
Demonetisation: Latest RBI Data Reveals That Over Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Has Not Returned To Banks
How Data Analytics Can Help Modi Government Catch The Demons Of DeMo
Why Budget 2017-18 Will Be Unique, Maybe The First And Last Of Its Kind
Cash Crunch To Be Over By Feb-End; GDP Growth To Bounce Back Faster; Credit Growth Rebound On Cards
Business
That Giant Crashing Sound You Hear Is Bank Deposit And Lending Rates Falling
How Much Will Jio Get Out Of Its Free Voice Call Offer?
The Death Of Crowdfunding Is Here
World
Race And Torture In Chicago
Finding The Middle Ground: A New Approach To US-Russia Relations
2016: A Year Of Dramatic Changes In South Asia
Ideas
How Much Longer Will India’s Rape Laws Not Recognise That Men Could Be Victims Too?
“Rs 100 Crore From The Govt If You Get The Nobel Prize” Is Not How You Get One
Read This Before You Decide If You Should Pay The Service Charge At Lunch Today Or Not
Culture
Rama In The Museum And Real Life
Om Puri: The Angrier Young Man
We Owe It To Ourselves To Be Vigilant
