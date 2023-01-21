As Focus On Artificial Intelligence Intensifies, Google's Parent Alphabet To Cut 12,000 Jobs

In what is being seen as a move towards doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI), Google’s parent Alphabet Inc is cutting 12,000 jobs.
The cuts will affect six percent of Alphabet’s workforce globally, primarily in teams for recruitment and engineering, as per reports.
This development on Friday came only weeks after Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts and Amazon 18,000 job cuts. Meta Platforms Inc too recently announced layoffs.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet since 2019, said in a staff memo that the company had increased workforce over the recent years “for a different economic reality than the one we face today”.
He said he was taking full responsibility for the decisions that led to the job cuts.
Shares of California-based Alphabet rose by 3.5 per cent in economic trading before the stock market opened, following the development.
Alphabet has been a leader in AI for long and is facing competition from Microsoft, which is reportedly looking to boost its stake in ChatGPT.
Pichai announced severance packages for the sacked employees, who would receive 16 weeks of salary, their 2022 bonus, paid vacations and health coverage for six months.
An Appeal...
Dear Reader,
As you are no doubt aware, Swarajya is a media product that is directly dependent on support from its readers in the form of subscriptions. We do not have the muscle and backing of a large media conglomerate nor are we playing for the large advertisement sweep-stake.
Our business model is you and your subscription. And in challenging times like these, we need your support now more than ever.
We deliver over 10 - 15 high quality articles with expert insights and views. From 7AM in the morning to 10PM late night we operate to ensure you, the reader, get to see what is just right.
Becoming a Patron or a subscriber for as little as Rs 1200/year is the best way you can support our efforts.