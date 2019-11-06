Shamika Ravi: Why It’s Time To Return To Structural Reforms

Watch our wide-ranging conversation with Dr Shamika Ravi, research director at Brookings India and former member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.
*
Subscribe to Swarajya on YouTube.
Watch our wide-ranging conversation with Dr Shamika Ravi, research director at Brookings India and former member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.
*
Subscribe to Swarajya on YouTube.
... become a Swarajya Patron!
Dear Reader,
When you choose to pay Rs 2,999 to be a patron or Rs 999 to be a subscriber you're helping us build a new media organisation. You're backing a media platform that will bring you ground reports that other platforms will try every bit to avoid.
You're supporting the growth and expansion of a media platform that will act to fact check and counter malicious fake news being spread about India. You'll be contributing to a platform that is obsessed with issues affecting India's future.
Partner with us, be a patron or a subscriber. Your backing is important to us.