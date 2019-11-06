Our View
Magazine Headlines Videos Heritage Books Economy Culture Ideas

Sign in to your account

Shamika Ravi: Why It’s Time To Return To Structural Reforms

by
-

Watch our wide-ranging conversation with Dr Shamika Ravi, research director at Brookings India and former member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.

*

Subscribe to Swarajya on YouTube.

Advertisement

Get a Swarajya subscription.

Get Swarajya in your inbox everyday. Subscribe here.
Tags:
Comments

Related Videos

  1. Karnataka Muzrai Minister Talks State Government’s Temple Agenda
    Karnataka Muzrai Minister Talks State Government’s Temple Agenda
  2. Why India Is Failing To Build Truly Global Products
    Why India Is Failing To Build Truly Global Products
  3. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: There’s Goodwill For Fadnavis, Confident Of Crossing 200 In Maharashtra Polls
    Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: There’s Goodwill For Fadnavis, Confident Of Crossing 200 In Maharashtra Polls
  4. R Jagannathan On Tech And Jobs: We Are Moving Into An Era Of Blue-Collar Services, Low-Cost Capital
    R Jagannathan On Tech And Jobs: We Are Moving Into An Era Of Blue-Collar Services, Low-Cost Capital

Latest Articles

  1. Tamil Nadu Hindu Leader Arrested For Garlanding Desecrated Statue Of Poet-Saint Thiruvalluvar; Vandals Still At Large
    Tamil Nadu Hindu Leader Arrested For Garlanding Desecrated Statue Of Poet-Saint Thiruvalluvar; Vandals Still At Large
  2. Smog Vacation: Why Kids In North India Must Be Rescued From Attending School During Smog-Filled Weeks
    Smog Vacation: Why Kids In North India Must Be Rescued From Attending School During Smog-Filled Weeks
  3. Kerala: No Country For Women, Leave Alone Being ‘God’s Own Country’ 
    Kerala: No Country For Women, Leave Alone Being ‘God’s Own Country’ 
  4. KCR Is Crushing The Telangana Bus Strike, 50,000 Employees Worry About Their Future
    KCR Is Crushing The Telangana Bus Strike, 50,000 Employees Worry About Their Future
  5. Why Including Persecuted Muslims In The New Citizenship Amendment Bill Will Blunt All Criticism Without Taking Away From Original Objective Of Legislation
    Why Including Persecuted Muslims In The New Citizenship Amendment Bill Will Blunt All Criticism Without Taking Away From Original Objective Of Legislation
  6. Why Europe Matters To India: Visit By EU MPs To Kashmir Is A Welcome Step In Realism
    Why Europe Matters To India: Visit By EU MPs To Kashmir Is A Welcome Step In Realism
  7. Shamika Ravi: Why It’s Time To Return To Structural Reforms
    Shamika Ravi: Why It’s Time To Return To Structural Reforms
  8. Why Muslims Must Take Most Of The Blame For Their Backwardness
    Why Muslims Must Take Most Of The Blame For Their Backwardness
Subscribe Now.
Annual subscription only Rs 999.
Be a Partner, Reader.
Support a media platform that will bring you ground reports that other platforms will try every bit to avoid.
Partner with us, be a patron. Your backing is important to us.

Become A Patron
Become A Subscriber
Copyright: Swarajya. All Rights Reserved. Powered by Quintype